U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas R. Misener graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Misener is the son of Karen R. Clines of Pacific and a 2019 Pacific High School graduate.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.