The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), along with the Governor’s Organ Donation Advisory Committee and their partners are recognizing top performing local license offices for their efforts to register individuals and collect contributions to support the Donor Registry System and education efforts.
The Pacific license office was recognized for its 64.6 percent registration rate for the fiscal year. It was the only office in Franklin County on the list.
Local license offices are responsible for over 97 percent of the 3.8 million registered Missouri organ donors.
Awards are calculated on a quarterly basis throughout the state fiscal year, as well as overall fiscal year and percent of change between fiscal years.
The offices with the highest percent of registrations and contribution collections per transaction and those with the highest percent of change between fiscal years receive recognition in the form of a certificate and mention in the program’s annual report.
To learn more about organ, eye and tissue donation, or to register your decision to become a donor visit health.mo.gov/living/organdonor.