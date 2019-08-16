A short-term rental request will move to the Washington City Council after planning board members approved the request Monday.
Tarah Riegel, with Bassora Properties LLC, requested a special use permit to operate a short-term rental in the upper level of a home at 710 Clay St.
According to Riegel, there are two separate units at the home and a family will make the lower level a permanent residence and the upstairs unit will be used as a short-term rental.
The home is located at the corner of Eighth and Clay streets. Short-term lodging, anything less than 30 days, requires a special use permit, a business license to operate and annual inspections.
Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci stated there is a detached garage for off-street parking, and room to add more parking on the lot.
“We don’t request off street parking (for short-term rentals) but it is always a plus,” he said. “I don’t see this a detriment to surrounding properties.”
Prior to Riegel’s explanation of the use of the property, Jane Hillermann, who resides with her husband Bob on Clay Street, said she feared a lot of noise and parties at a short-term rental there because there are five bedrooms which could attract large groups.
“I don’t like this idea,” she said. “This is strictly a residential area.
“I see this as a big house with the possibility of party central,” Hillermann added. “There is nothing in the neighborhood for entertainment or shopping.”
Riegel explained that three of the rooms will be used as a home for a family. It is just the upstairs that would be rented.
She further explained that the home will not be marketed to large groups looking to party.
“It is for couples coming for wineries — not to party,” Riegel said. “Also for nurses or business people.”
When asked, she said she spoke with neighbors to the rear of the property who did not object to her plans to rent the upstairs unit. Riegel also operates Brick Rose Beds & Donuts, a bed and breakfast on West Fifth Street.
Maniaci stated that the occupants of a short-term rental must comply with city noise ordinances.
The planning board approved the request 7-0. Members Tom Holdmeier, Jeff Patke and Mark Kluesner were not in attendance.
The city council will review the request Monday, Aug. 19.