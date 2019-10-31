Walde Miller Orthodontic Specialists will sponsor its annual Halloween candy buy-back program.
The candy will be mailed to U.S. troops serving overseas with the help of the Washington VFW. Last year, over 500 pounds of candy were collected.
The buy-back program is designed to promote healthy food choices, and at the same time donate to a worthy cause.
Children can turn in some or all of their Halloween candy and receive cash back.
The collection times and locations are as follows:
Washington office — Monday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Eureka office — Tuesday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sullivan office — Wednesday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The candy will be weighed and kids will receive $1 per pound, plus a free toothbrush.
Schools also can collect and the office will donate $2 per pound to their Student Council or to Loving Hearts Outreach, whichever they choose.