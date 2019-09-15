In a continuation of a two-year succession plan, Doug Riley, president, will resume his role as chief financial officer and Jeff Dieckhaus will be appointed president of Meramec Group Inc. effective Oct. 1.
In preparation for this role, Dieckhaus joined Meramec in June of 2017 as vice president of sales, marketing and business development. During his tenure, he focused his time on learning the footwear industry, building relationships with key industry partners, understanding customer needs and developing a long-term strategic plan.
Meramec Group is a third generation, family owned and operated business with operations in the United States, China and most recently, the Dominican Republic.
Meramec is a global supplier of footwear components including polyurethane (PU) insoles, midsoles and outsoles, rubber and thermo plastic rubber (TPR) outsoles, anti-perforation textile insoles and one-piece woven uppers (Perspair®).
Meramec also manufactures and supplies PU systems to the U.S. footwear market.