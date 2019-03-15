A request to rezone a Cedar Street building was approved Monday by the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission.
The board approved the request to rezone 415 Cedar St. from R-1B residential to R-3 multifamily. The Washington City Council must give final approval.
There is a vacant doctor’s/business office on the property that is owned by Isidore and Susan Lamke. Many years ago the building housed Dr. Post’s office.
According to Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, there are plans to repurpose the building into a multifamily dwelling. Due to the size of the lot, there would be four housing units at most on the property.
He added that tentative plans call for a two-unit building now, but there may be four units at a later date.
Maniaci stated there are homes nearby that are rented out for short-term lodging with two or more units each.
“We feel repurposing commercial into multifamily is appropriate here,” he said.
Maniaci said the property is located in the city’s historic district and the Washington Historic Preservation Committee would review proposed changes to the structure.
Jim Smith, Realty Executives, said the proposed buyers don’t have plans to raze the structure.
“They are very conscious of the character and style of the building,” said Smith. “They will make every effort to keep the footprint the same.”
A public hearing for the rezoning will be held Monday, March 18, in front of the city council. The council is not expected to vote on the rezoning until buyer contingencies are met, Maniaci stated.
Roger Langendoerfer, who owns property near 415 Cedar St., stated there is not much parking on Cedar Street during busy evenings due to commercial activity in the area. He added that he would not like the “art deco” building to be taken down.
Maniaci noted that if the building houses four units, the owner would be required to provide eight off-street parking spaces.
Langendoerfer said other residents on Cedar have expressed concerns about the rezoning.
“They have no problem with two-family, but they are concerned with four families,” he said.
In his staff report, Maniaci noted that an apartment building of that size, given its proximity to downtown, is not out of the ordinary.