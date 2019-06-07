OATS Transit has announced it will be implementing a countywide fare starting July 1 in Franklin County for general public riders.
This change is being made to help offset declining revenues, while supporting increased ridership opportunities to the general public.
The fares are necessary to maintain current levels of service and will directly impact the company’s operating budget.
Rider contributions in Franklin County have not changed for many years. Seniors and individuals with disabilities ride under contracts that are paid by third party sources.
Starting July 1, the general public will pay a set fare to ride, as there are no other funding sources to cover the cost of the trip. The general public will pay a set fare of $2 per one-way trip.
To see the Franklin County schedule, check the website at www.oatstransit.org and click on the Bus Schedules tab, then click on Franklin.
Trips can be scheduled by calling the Union office at 800-373-1631 or 636-583-1125.
OATS Transit is funded, in part, through Federal Transit Administration grants through the Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri Elderly & Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program, Area Agencies on Aging, some 351 Senior Tax and Senate Bill 40 Boards, private contracts, rider fares and contributions from the community.
No rides will be denied for riders unable to pay under the Older Americans Act on AAA routes.
OATS Transit is a private, not-for-profit corporation providing specialized transportation to the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens in 87 Missouri counties.
The company is headquartered in Columbia with regional offices and satellite offices located throughout the state.