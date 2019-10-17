St. Ann’s Country Outpost will open this Saturday, Oct. 19.
The new quilt shop, located at 4322 St. Ann’s Road, will offer high-quality fabrics by the bolt.
The owner, Annette Frerking, will sell wool, wool patterns and supplies, and kits for purchase to make the samples in the store.
She’s also planning to host a variety of classes ranging from sewing to canvas art and seasonal crafts.
The store will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Frerking recently retired after being in veterinarian medicine for 31 years — 22 of which she owned her own practice.
“Now, I’m just pursuing my life’s passion,” she said.
The open house will include gift bags for the first 25 people in the door and refreshments.
For more information, visit the store’s Facebook at St. Anns Country Outpost, call Frerking at 636-239-1765 or email her at spooncreek_1@msn.com.