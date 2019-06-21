I.B. Nuts & Fruit Too in Downtown Washington is changing ownership from mother-daughter duo Barbara Hillermann and Kristy Stoyer to Holly (Piontek) Wunderlich.
Wunderlich was born and raised in Washington and is a graduate from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. She has spent the past 13 years in the financial industry and wanted to get out of the cubicle.
“I was looking to get into business ownership, and looking for something to get back into Washington,” she said. “I was thinking of starting a store from scratch, but this opportunity came up. I thought, this is an awesome way to get back into town.”
She and her husband, Dale, have two sons, ages 2 and 4 months. Her parents, aunts, uncles and cousins all call Washington home.
Wunderlich said she met her husband at Edward Jones while working together. She was still in project management, but he has since switched careers.
“He’s a teacher now, and loves it,” she said. “So, he was ready for me to go back to school and figure out what I want to do forever and this is it. He’s really happy for me.”
Transition
Wunderlich has been working with the previous owners since last year.
Hillermann said she was ready to retire and will now have more time to spend with her family, which includes seven grandchildren.
“I liked the people,” Hillermann said. “That’s one thing I’m going to miss. There’s so many people who come in here now, I don’t know how many hugs I’ve given.”
Hillermann and Stoyer have owned the store going on nine years. They took over from Margaret Horn in 2011, who previously owned the business for 18 years.
“I’ll miss being a part of the Downtown Washington group of merchants and the area because it’s such a special, unique town,” Stoyer said. “That’s a special part of the store too, being in downtown.”
Hillermann and Stoyer are both from Washington as well.
“We’re excited for Holly and we will continue to help her throughout the year,” Stoyer said.
As for the store itself, don’t expect any major changes. It will be closed June 28 to July 8 while the computer systems are updated.
“I’m excited to continue the name and the brand that they’ve continued to build up over the years,” Wunderlich said. “We won’t have any drastic changes because it’s established and people like it.”
The store carries nuts, chocolates, candies, snack mixes and local wines and spirits. There also are many Missouri made products for sale, including soups, dip mixes, salsa, relishes, jellies and other items.
“In general, the store will remain focused on gift baskets and gift wear,” Wunderlich said. “We might do some expansion of different product lines depending on what sells. But, it’s staying the same.”