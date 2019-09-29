Union resident Brittney Ek has known for a long time that she wants to be her own boss.
That became a reality last month when she and her husband, Chad, purchased Union Hair Station, located at 1608 Denmark Road.
Brittney had been working at the shop since May. The deal was finalized about three months later.
“I have always wanted to work for myself and own my own business,” she said. “My dad owns a business, and I thought I would follow suit and have my own.”
Ek graduated in 2015 from Salem College of Hairstyling in Rolla.
Union Hair Station has been in business for eight years. Ek purchased it from the previous owner, Shelly Cochran, who stayed on to work at the business.
According to Ek, customers should expect the same service that has been provided at the store.
“Everything works great here — we don’t want to fix what is not broken.”
Ek noted there are four stylists at Union Hair Station, but she is looking to hire more.
“We specialize in hair cutting, waxing, perms, and styling,” she added. “As a family-owned business, we pride ourselves in providing excellent customer service — come see us at Union Hair, where our clients are family.”
Ek further added that no appointment is needed at the business.
“We are friendly and offer a quick and easy experience,” Ek said.
Union Hair Station is open seven days a week — the hours for Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The business is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m until 7 p.m. The weekend hours are, Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Britanny and Chad Ek live in Union with their two children.