The city of New Haven and six other Missouri employers have been recognized by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt for their willingness to hire military veterans.
In a statement released Wednesday, Blunt announced the employers were recognized by the Department of Labor (DOL) for their contributions to veteran employment.
The program was created under Blunt’s bipartisan Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Act, which established a tiered recognition program within DOL to award employers that make veterans hiring, retention, and career development a priority.
The award is given to employers that meet certain criteria, including what percentage of new hires, or the overall workforce, is made up of veterans; what types of training and leadership development opportunities are made available; what other benefits and resources are offered, such as tuition assistance; and other factors that demonstrate a commitment to supporting veterans throughout their post-military careers.
“Veterans have the skills and experience that would benefit all types of employers, but finding the right job opportunity can be a major hurdle in their transition from active duty to civilian life,” Blunt said. “The goal of this program is to help veterans focus their job search efforts on companies that offer benefits to help them succeed and recognize the value their military service brings to the workplace. The companies recognized today are going above and beyond to hire and retain veterans.”
Other companies honored this week include: C2C LLC, Chesterfield; Connectria LLC, St. Louis; JetHQ DMCC, Kansas City; Luhcs Enterprises LLC, Overland; Organic Shield LLC, Troy; and Winning Technologies Inc., O’Fallon.