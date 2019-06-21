The Edward Jones financial services firm recently hired Eric Knox as a new financial adviser for the Washington branch located at Krakow Korners, 3021 Highway A.
Knox has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.
He received a master’s degree from the University of Missouri - Columbia.
His professional experience includes insurance and mortgage origination and he has earned his ChFC and CLU designations.
Both Branch Office Administrator Tina Griffin and Knox can be reached at 636-239-4053. People also may visit Knox’s website at www.edwardjones.com/eric-knox.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliates, in Canada.
The firm’s business is designed to cater to individual investors.
The firm’s 18,000-plus financial advisers serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management.
For more information, people can visit edwardjones.com or careers.edwardjones.com.