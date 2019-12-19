The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce has two new board members.
Josh Brinker, who works at the Bank of Franklin County, and Luke Meyer, with Citizens Bank, were elected through a membership-wide ballot that included five nominees, selected by a committee of past board chairs.
Brinker and Meyer will join 14 others on the board. Their terms begin January 1, 2020.
The executive board includes Dan Cassette, Cassette Electric, chairman; Paul Brune, MFA Co-Op No. 2, first vice chair; Dave Politte, Zick, Voss, Politte, & Richardson, PC, ex-officio; Jay Nowak, Bank of Washington; and Andy Robinson, Washington School District.
The other board of directors are Becky Cox, Four Rivers Area YMCA; Scott Hillermann, Hillermann Nursery & Florist; Joe Maniaci, Performance Food Group/Fox River Foods; Tanya McCormack, Mercy; Craig Mueller, Imo’s Pizza/Sugarfire Smokehouse; Steve Strubberg, Horn Architects; Karen Timpe, Legacy Embroidery & Screenprinting; Casey Zastrow, American Family Insurance; and Jason Unnerstall, past Fair chairman.
Brinker, a native of Washington, is a graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. He attended East Central College and graduated in 2003 from Central Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in finance.
His career in finance began in banking, and then he went on to work as an auditor for the Missouri Real Estate Commission where he discovered his passion for real estate.
Brinker, a former Washington city councilman, then worked as a full-time realtor before getting back into banking where he was able to utilize his indepth knowledge of real estate appraisals to assist in managing a real estate portfolio. He joined Bank of Franklin County n 2016.
Outside of banking, Brinker is a member of the St. Francis Borgia Parish, Rotary Club and Hummingbird Club. He serves on the boards of Exceptional Equestrians and Advocates for Community Choice. He also volunteers for many community events such as church breakfasts and the Washington Town & Country Fair.
Meyer is a vice president with Citizens Bank. He has worked for the bank for eight years and currently serves as a commercial loan officer at the Washington location.
He is a graduate of a St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and St. Louis University.
He and his wife, Jill, live in Washington with their three children.
Meyer is active in the community, currently serving on the Four Rivers Family YMCA board and the Missouri Bankers Association Young Bankers board, and coaching youth sports. He previously served on the Franklin County Area United Way board.