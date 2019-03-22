Mohan Edupuganti, MD, has joined Mercy Clinic Heart and Vascular in Washington, specializing in interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular medicine.
Dr. Edupuganti earned his medical degree from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, India. He completed fellowships in cardiology and interventional cardiology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark.
He is board certified in cardiology, echocardiography, nuclear medicine and interventional cardiology.
Most recently, Dr. Edupuganti was with the Department of Interventional Cardiology at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock, Ark.
“I am very excited to join the Mercy cardiology team in Washington,” he said. “My goal is to help people with heart disease feel better. By serving the patients of Washington and the surrounding areas with discipline and integrity, I think we can improve the community’s cardiovascular health.”
As an interventional cardiologist and peripheral vascular medicine specialist, Dr. Edupuganti can treat a variety of cardiovascular and blood vessel issues. His areas of expertise include coronary intervention, catheterization (specializing in racial/arm access) and endovascular procedures — opening blocked leg or arm arteries to reduce muscle aches or ulcers/infections in the legs.
Many of the procedures Dr. Edupuganti performs are minimally invasive, often meaning a faster recovery time and more desirable outcome for patients.
Dr. Edupuganti will perform procedures at the cardiac catheterization lab at Mercy Hospital Washington. He also has privileges at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Other services provided by Dr. Edupuganti include heart failure and valve disease management, peripheral arterial disease screening and management, echocardiography and stress testing.
In addition to his location in Washington, Dr. Edupuganti will also see patients at Mercy Clinic locations in Warrenton and Eureka.
Mercy Hospital Washington, a member of Mercy, is a 148-bed hospital serving all or parts of Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, St. Charles, St. Louis and Warren counties.
The hospital offers comprehensive emergency, heart, cancer, surgical, obstetric, pediatric and other health services.
The hospital is supported by the care of more than 180 physicians and advanced practitioners who are part of Mercy Clinic.