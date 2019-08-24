The state has received 2,163 online applications for medical marijuana facilities by Monday’s deadline.
According to the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) there were 1,200 applications in the final three days, including over 800 applications in the final 24 hours, for cultivation, dispensary, manufacturing and testing laboratory facilities.
The information on facility type and proposed location of each of the 2,163 applications will be made available by DHSS in the coming weeks.
DHSS has received over $13 million in application fees.
“I am extremely proud of the team we have built who have been responsible for getting us through this pivotal point for implementing a medical marijuana program for Missourians,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “I am confident that we are developing the best program in the nation, partly through the help of so many collaborative citizens, and the astounding number of applications we received represents the level of interest and enthusiasm from people who want to be a part of this with us.”
Prefiled in County
There were 21 prefiled applications for facilities to be located in Franklin County. That includes 13 applications filed for growing marijuana, six for manufacturing of infused products and two for dispensaries. The state began accepting prefiled application fees Jan. 5.
There will be a limited number of facilities in each of the state’s eight U.S. congressional districts. There are limitations to the number of facilities permitted in each district.
The state is required by the law to approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses — 24 dispensaries for each of the state’s congressional districts.
All of Franklin County is in the 3rd Congressional District. The district includes Lincoln, Warren, Montgomery, Callaway, Osage, Gasconade, Maries, Miller and Cole counties. There also are portions of St. Charles, Jefferson and Camden counties in the district.
Medicinal marijuana was legalized in Missouri in November 2018 through a constitutional amendment approved by voters. The plan is to have the new industry implemented by the end of 2019.
New Applications
According to DHSS, a third-party blind scorer will soon begin reviewing and scoring the Evaluation Criteria Scoring Questions for all facility applications, stripped of any identifying information. DHSS will then license 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 medical marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities and 10 testing laboratory facilities. Applications must be approved or denied for licensure by DHSS within 150 days of the application submission date.
For more information people may visit medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.