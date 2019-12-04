Up until Chip and Joanna Gaines became popular on HGTV, Heather Cook said her neighbors probably thought she just had junk.
In reality, Cook is very passionate about decorating her home with vintage items. Now she has a store so other people can do the same.
Modern Vintage opened in Downtown Washington at 125 W. Main St. in September.
“I’ve always been into this stuff,” said Cook, who has been wanting to open a store for a long time.
“I finally had the opportunity,” she said.
Cook remembers receiving a call from a friend about an available space in Downtown Washington. She checked it out and ended up loving the space and quickly had a vision for what it would look like.
“I’d been looking for years,” she said. “This one happened to work for me. It checked off most of my boxes.”
Cook noted her sister owned a store once before and she helped with it.
“It’s definitely in the family,” she said. “There’s a lot of creativity in the family.”
Modern Vintage features everything from vintage ornaments to furniture pieces. Cook also makes wreaths and paints furniture in the store.
“I love taking old things and mixing with new things to make something that’s cool in today’s world,” she said, whose been told she has a good eye for decor.
“I like to decorate,” she said.
While she finds most of the store’s vintage items at estate sales, flea markets and garage sales, Cook also orders new items to mix into her store.
“It’s a lot of work, but I love it,” she said.
Only three things in the store are unavailable for purchase — the chandelier, a work table in the back and the long table at the front of the store.
The winter hours for the store are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store can be found online at Modern Vintage Home on Facebook.
Cook hopes to eventually add employees to help at Modern Vintage.
“I hope it just gets bigger and better,” she said.