The Missourian won 14 awards, including three first-place, in the 2019 Missouri Advertising Managers’ Association Best Ad Contest.
The Missourian’s sister publication, the Warren County Record, also won one award.
The awards were presented at the annual MAMA awards banquet held April 11 at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.
Jeanine York, advertising director, and Whitney Livengood, digital sales manager, were in attendance for the two-day conference.
The awards won by The Missourian staff are as follows:
First Place — Best Ad Space No Smaller Than One-Fourth Page for Exit 11, Katelyn Huber.
First Place — Best Online Ad Designer for online advertising portfolio, Sarah Moore.
First Place — Best Advertising Sales Tool for Missourian website, Whitney Livengood and Katelyn Huber.
Second Place — Best Advertising Campaign for Brown’s Fall in Love With Your Shoes campaign, Whitney Livengood.
Second Place — Best Online Ad Designer for online ad portfolio, Lori Obermark.
Second Place — Most Creative Use of Full Color in an Ad for Reader’s Choice supplement, Katelyn Huber.
Second Place — Best Ad Designer, for print advertising portfolio, Sarah Moore.
Third Place — Best Newspaper Promotion for The Big One, Whitney Livengood, Katelyn Huber and Jeanine York.
Third Place — Best Full Page Ad for Washington Smiles/Bridge Dedication, Mary Rayfield.
Third Place — Most Creative use of Full Color in an Ad for Modern Auto/Bridge Dedication, Whitney Livengood.
Third Place — Best Ad Designer for advertising portfolio, Tricia Kemper.
Third Place — Best One-Time Special Section for Outstanding Young Professionals, staff.
Honorable Mention — Best Ad Series for Johnny’s Restaurant, James Schwentker.
Honorable Mention — Best Classified Section for Missourian classifieds, staff.
For The Record, ad rep Jessica Schanuel won third place for Best Ad Smaller Than One-Fourth Page for Contractors Flooring.