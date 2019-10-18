The Missourian Publishing Company has sold its sister publication, The Warren County Record, in Warrenton to one of its former editors, Tim Schmidt.
Schmidt, who also owns the Montgomery Standard in Montgomery City, served as sports editor of The Record from 2004 to 2008 when he was named editor. He served in that role until 2012.
Schmidt left the newspaper to pursue other opportunities, but returned in 2014 and served as managing editor until 2016. He purchased the Montgomery Standard in June 2018.
“This expansion into Warren County is a natural fit for our small independent, family-owned company,” he said. “I think there is a strong future in community journalism and this acquisition allows us to grow and invest more in our products.
“Our goal is to continue to print a top-quality product that readers and advertisers have come to expect,” he added.
Schmidt said he’s “thrilled” to be the one to carry on the strong tradition of community journalism in Warren County.
“The Record has always meant a great deal to me and I am excited that will continue now under my ownership,” he said. “I want to thank the Miller family and The Missourian for working with me to ensure a strong community newspaper remains for years to come.”
“Tim has been interested in acquiring The Record for some time, and with his background in the Warren County area, we decided to sell to him since he is a good fit for the ownership,” said Bill Miller, Sr., editor and publisher of The Missourian.
“Tim knows the territory and its people. The Missourian Publishing Co. thanks the people of the Warren County area for their support and it has been our pleasure to serve you,” Miller said. “The Warren County area has been growing and the potential for it to continue is bright. The same is true for The Record.”
The Missourian Publishing Company purchased The Marthasville Record, which it later renamed and relocated to Warrenton, from Mabel and Rueben Eichmeyer in February 2001. The Eichmeyers were the fourth in line of editors and publishers of the then 103-year-old newspaper.
The Record was started by J.W. Iserman and T. Robert Howard on Dec. 11, 1896, under the name of Marthasville News. After six weeks of publication the partnership was dissolved and Iserman became the sole owner.
In 1900, Iserman sold the newspaper to B.J. Bocklage, who took in a partner, J.F. Wyatt. The newspaper’s name was changed to The Marthasville Record during this time.
In 1902, Iserman repurchased The Record and continued publishing the paper until he sold it to Elroy C. Kehr and Walter Ottermann in 1919. This partnership continued until 1950 when Ottermann died. His widow, Dorothy Ottermann, continued the partnership with her brother, Elroy Kehr.
In 1969, the Eichmeyers leased the business from Kehr and Ottermann and then in 1975 purchased the business.
The Record has been published out of the same building at 203 W. South St. in downtown Marthasville since its inception in 1869. It never missed a weekly issue. The flood of 1993 damaged the building and property was then included in the flood buy-out program. It was later demolished.
The Missourian moved the The Record office to 304 Depot St. in Marthasville where it operated for several year.
In October 2005, the office was moved to downtown Warrenton at 103 E. Booneslick and the name of the newspaper was changed to the Warren County Record.