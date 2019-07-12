Midwest Regional Bank announced that Washington native James Mueller has been promoted to assistant vice president, commercial lender.
Mueller joined Midwest Regional Bank in 2016 as a credit analyst after graduating summa cum laude from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a BSBA in finance and real estate.
He quickly and competently completed the advanced training process and successfully passed the three levels of the CFA Program.
As a fast learner, team player and customer-focused professional, he has earned advancement to assistant vice president, commercial lender.
Mueller attended Washington High School. He is an associate member of the St. Louis CFA Society and the co-chair of the Provident Behavioral Health Young Professionals Board.
In his free time, he enjoys reading, hiking and supporting local sports teams.
Midwest Regional Bank is a Missouri state-chartered full-service bank providing products and services to the retail and commercial markets.
Operating since 1894, Midwest Regional Bank has assets of over $600 million and has Missouri offices in Festus, Arnold, Chesterfield, Kirkwood, Sunset Hills, Clayton and Otterville, and across the country in Illinois, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Florida.