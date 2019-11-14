Mercy Hospital Washington was one of nine Mercy hospitals and only 877 in the country that received A grades in The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grade.
The national nonprofit patient safety advocate group assesses hospitals nationwide based on the outcomes of their efforts to prevent medical errors, infections and other patient harm, and gives traditional letter grades that reflect their ability to keep their patients safe.
In addition to its nine A grades, three Mercy hospitals earned B ratings, demonstrating a consistent commitment to quality and safety across the board.
“I commend Mercy for having so many hospitals with As and no hospital below a B in the latest update to the Hospital Safety Grades,” said Leah Binder, Leapfrog president and CEO. “That’s exceptional performance for a health system. We congratulate the board, leadership, volunteers, clinicians and staff who put their patients first.”
Mercy’s hospitals in the following communities received A grades: Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas; Jefferson County, Joplin, Lebanon, St. Louis and Washington in Missouri; and Ardmore and Oklahoma City in Oklahoma.
In addition, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy Hospital St. Louis each received the 2018 Top Hospital Award, a designation fewer than 6 percent of U.S. hospitals achieve.
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, Leapfrog uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
“Mercy Hospital Washington honors the legacy of the Sisters of Mercy by consistently providing compassionate quality care as evidenced by the Leapfrog A grade that we have just received,” said Sharon Holtmeyer, director, quality improvement, infection prevention, and patient safety at Mercy Hospital Washington.
“We’re proud to say this is the eighth consecutive A grade we’ve earned from the Leapfrog Group, which reflects our mission and vision to do our very best to provide the safest care possible to the community we serve,” said Holtmeyer.
To see Mercy’s full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
Mercy Hospital Washington, a member of Mercy, is a 148-bed hospital that serves all or parts of Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, St. Charles, St. Louis and Warren counties.
The hospital offers comprehensive emergency, heart, cancer, surgical, obstetric, pediatric and other health services. The hospital is supported by the care of more than 180 physicians and advanced practitioners who are part of Mercy Clinic.