Mercy will host Ladies’ Night Out, an evening of life-saving health screenings and education combined with fun and pampering, Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mercy Medical Building South, 901 Patients First Drive in Washington.
The evening will offer health information and presentations, in addition to a winetasting courtesy of Lake Creek Winery, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and a chocolate fountain.
Local merchants, including the Mercy Gift Shop, SeneGence/LipSense, Hello Memories Event Planning, Color Street Nails, Escape Wellness Spa, and RADA Cutlery, will have booths set up.
Attendance prizes will be drawn, and the first 125 women in attendance will receive a free gift.
Because October is breast cancer awareness month, much of the evening’s health information will focus on cancer awareness, prevention and screenings. The imaging department will be open late to accommodate evening mammograms by appointment.
To make an appointment, call 636-239-8256 (press 0). There is a cost for mammograms, which will be charged to insurance.
General health information for women also will be offered. Mercy Clinic physicians and staff will be on hand to answer your questions regarding cancer treatment and prevention, women’s health, heart health, and more.
Additionally, flu shots will be available for a cost but may be covered by insurance depending on your insurance provider.
Admission is free and women of all ages are welcome. Preregistration is not required, but is preferred. To preregister for the event, visit mercy.net/LadiesNightOut.
Mercy Hospital Washington is a 148-bed hospital serving all or parts of Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, St. Charles, St. Louis and Warren counties.
The hospital offers comprehensive emergency, heart, cancer, surgical, obstetric, pediatric and other health services.
The hospital is supported by the care of more than 180 physicians and advanced practitioners who are part of Mercy Clinic.