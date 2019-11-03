Cynthia Straatmann, RN, has retired after a 37-year career at Mercy Hospital Washington.
During her tenure, Straatmann worked in several units around the hospital, including the former Edgewood program for chemical dependence and mental health, and the ambulatory surgery department.
Mercy officials said Straatmann became a valued member of the nursing staff, even winning the “Co-worker of the Year” award in 2005. Straatmann said receiving the award was a highlight of her nursing career.
She added she enjoyed working with patients and their families, and especially enjoyed the tight-knit group of people she worked with in her department.
“Cindy has been a great asset to the peri-operative team,” said Christine Drummond, BSN, RN, manager of ambulatory surgery/post-anesthesia care units. “Her skills, experience and knowledge were exemplified in the care she provided to her patients every day. She demonstrated kindness and compassion for her patients in a manner that would make Mercy foundress Catherine McAuley proud. Cindy will be missed, but we are very excited for her to enjoy her retirement.”
In retirement, Straatmann plans to spend time working on crafts, doing yoga, and enjoying more time with her family.
