Ellen Havelka, RN, has retired after a 56-year career at Mercy Hospital Washington.
During her tenure, Havelka worked in several units around the hospital, including the med/geriatric floor and surgical unit at the former St. Francis Hospital, and in the recovery area of the operating room at the current facility, where she worked for over 42 years.
During her time at Mercy, Havelka became a staple in the operating room, noting she had patients who would request their surgery be scheduled on days they knew she would be working.
When asked what her most rewarding accomplishment at Mercy has been, Havelka stated, “Taking care of patients.”
“Ellen has been a great asset to the peri-operative team,” said Rebecca Clark, MSN, RN, director of Surgical Services, Mercy Hospital Washington. “Her experience and knowledge were a great value to her patients and co-workers every day. She demonstrated kindness and compassion for her patients in a manner that would make Mercy foundress Catherine McAuley proud. “We will miss her, but we are very excited for her to enjoy her retirement.”