Nancy Eckelkamp has retired after a 50-year career at Mercy Hospital Washington.
Eckelkamp started in the housekeeping department at the hospital while she was still a student attending St. Francis Borgia High School.
During her tenure, she worked in several units around the hospital, including housekeeping, where she served as a supervisor and manager for many years. She also worked in the health information services department and most recently as a patient family liaison in the surgery center.
During her time at Mercy, Eckelkamp became a recognizable figure within the hospital, affectionately earning the title of “the face of Mercy.” She noted that she never saw herself that way, that she was just a person who was blessed to be able to do what she loved every single day — help people.
“Nancy has been a great asset to the perioperative team,” said Christine Drummond, BSN, RN, manager of Ambulatory Surgery/Post-Anesthesia Care Units, Mercy Hospital Washington.
“Her experience and knowledge were a great value in the care she provided to patients, their families and co-workers every day. She demonstrated kindness and compassion in all phases of her work, especially for her patients and family in a manner that would make Mercy foundress Catherine McAuley proud. Nancy will be missed, but we are very excited for her to enjoy her retirement.”
In retirement, Eckelkamp plans to spend more time with her family, especially enjoying time with her grandchildren. She also plans to volunteer her time in the community, camp, swim and travel.
Mercy officials said they wish Eckelkamp all the best in her much-deserved retirement.