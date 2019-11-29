Downtown Washington Inc. and its merchants will participate in Small Business Saturday this weekend.
This year’s event will take place Saturday, Nov. 30.
“This is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, so we encourage residents to skip the lines and shop local,” said Cassidy Lowery, events/promotion specialist with Downtown Washington Inc., which will have a tent set up that day offering ornaments and T-shirts.
Participating businesses will offer scratchers tickets for a chance to win $10 and $100 gift certificates to use downtown. The grand prize trip will be Amtrak tickets and an overnight stay to Lee’s Summit.
Participating businesses in the scratchers promotion include:
Beautiful Journey, Driftwood, Envy, Gary R. Lucy Gallery, I.B Nuts and Fruits Too;
Missouri Meerschaum Corn Cob Pipe Museum and Retail Shoppe, Modern Vintage Home, Mommy & Me . .. Again;
Neighborhood Reads, Olivino Tasting Bar, Scudder & Co. Coffee on Main, The Painted Home; Vino Di Lafayette and Vintage Trader.
Lowery said other downtown businesses will be open and offering special deals on Small Business Saturday as well.
Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010. Today, it is a registered trademark of American Express.
In 2013, the United Kingdom adopted its own Small Business Saturday after the success of the American holiday. The U.K. holiday is celebrated on the first Saturday in December.