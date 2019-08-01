Melton Machine & Control Company (MMCC) will celebrate its 50th anniversary early next year when it moves into a new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Washington.
Contegra Construction Co. is advancing construction of this complex design/build 367,000-square-foot facility.
The project will more than double the size of Melton’s current operations and will include a 74,000-square-foot corporate office, training and conference space.
The new facility will replace Melton’s existing 154,000-square-foot building and will improve collaboration and support with the firm’s nearby subsidiary, Computech Manufacturing Company.
“Since the 2009 recession, MMCC has experienced strong growth designing, manufacturing and integrating automated welding systems for our customers,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing Glen Archer. “MMCC has added 55 people over that 10-year span and planned growth going forward would mean that we would soon outgrow our current facility.”
Located on a 42-acre site in Heidmann Industrial Park, the building features load bearing, insulated tilt-up panels accented with a brick façade and extensive perimeter windows for natural light.
The main entry features a two-story curtainwall and an open lobby with a media wall and product display space. It also includes a large open stairway with a second level glass railing overlooking the lobby and leading to client and employee meeting spaces.
The building’s robust infrastructure and layout supports MMCC’s precision work designing and building automated robotic welding systems. It includes three overhead bridge cranes, paint booth, wash bay, extensive power distribution, compressed air and welding gas loop piping and flex drops for specialized automated arc welding machine product testing and fabrication areas.
The building is supported by energy-efficient systems, including an upgraded insulated building envelope, fully climate controlled with an advanced mechanical system and LED lighting throughout.
“We interviewed seven leading design/build firms in this region,” said Archer. “Upon selection of Contegra, the real work began on the 10,000 details that go into designing a state-of-the-art facility. Contegra has helped with all aspects including keeping the project team on schedule, dealing with rain and flooding and working to provide for MMCC’s needs in the future.”
The new building’s office component is comprised of a two-story boardroom, conference and training rooms — all featuring state-of-the-art audio-visual systems. It also features a catering prep and outfitted break area for facilitating various company functions.
Contegra made improvements to the site, including 290,000 cubic yards of rock blasting, to prepare space for an additional 225,000-square-foot expansion in the future.
Joining Contegra on the project design team are Gray Design Group, 21 Design Group, Case Structural Engineering, RJP Electric, Wiegmann Associates, Heggemann Plumbing, Bi-State Fire Protection, and Washington Engineering & Architecture for design peer review.
Founded in 1970, Melton Machine & Control Company designs and builds automated welding systems for a variety of industries, including automotive.
The employee-owned company moved to Washington in 1976 and is now one of Franklin County’s leading manufacturing employers. The firm employs 132 workers and has plans to add another 20 employees in the expanded operation.
For more information, visit www.meltonmachine.com.