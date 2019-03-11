Julie Settles, president of FCNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced that Mark A. Maerli has accepted the position of insurance agent for the Washington office.
In his new position, Maerli will specialize in auto, home and business insurance.
Originally from Cuba, Mo., Maerli received a Bachelor of Science degree from Missouri State University in Springfield. He has over 25 years of experience in supply chain, transportation, logistics and operations management.
For the last 12 years, he has been employed at Parker Hannifin, Sporlan Division, in Washington.
“As an independent insurance agency, FCNB Insurance works with over 50 companies to find the right coverage for their clients,” Maerli said. “Utilizing these resources, I am excited for the opportunity to develop business relationships focused on excellent customer service.”
Since 1997, Maerli and his wife Ann have resided in Washington, where Ann is a kindergarten teacher for the Washington School District. They have two children, Jacob, 23, and Cole, 19.
In his spare time, Maerli enjoys being outdoors, playing golf and spending time with family and friends.
FCNB Insurance invites people to stop by the Washington office, located at 631 Franklin Ave., and welcome Maerli to FCNB.