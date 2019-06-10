Fire trucks will be on display this Saturday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MacQueen Emergency, 2000 E. Fifth St., in Washington.
As part of Pierce Manufacturing, MacQueen Emergency has the honor of kicking off a road rally for the company. This is only the second time in the 39 years that the Washington dealership has been asked to host the event, according to Andy Klein, MacQueen Emergency residential sales manager.
“I can only remember one other time that we were chosen to be the kickoff and we did that at the Hollywood Casino,” Klein said. “You don’t get a plaque, you don’t get a medal, that’s just where they start from. To be the one chosen for that, in the sales world, it’s a big honor.”
Eight fire trucks will be at the MacQueen Emergency dealership Saturday. MacQueen employees will be cleaning the vehicles.
There will be a total of 12 trucks at the official road rally starting-point held by Pierce Manufacturing Monday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West County EMS and Fire Station 2, 13790 Manchester Road.
The actual road rally is a product showcase for fire chiefs and customers to view new fire trucks for purchase. It will start in St. Louis and travel through more than 10 states. The rally will end Aug. 3.
“I’ve got people that are going to bring their kids by (Saturday). They’re going to bring their families over,” said Klein, adding local firefighters may stop by as well.