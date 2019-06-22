Disability Resource Connection-Franklin County SB40 Resource Board announced that Kimberlyn MacDonald has accepted the appointment of provisional executive director. She has been in the interim position since May 24.
MacDonald has been an employee of the Franklin County SB40 Resource Board since 2013. She started as a member of the targeted case management (TCM) service coordination program and was promoted to assistant director of service coordination in 2015.
As assistant director, she has developed and implemented essential procedures that improved the efficiency of the service coordination program, officials said. She also has demonstrated leadership through collaborative efforts with colleagues and community agencies that led to enhanced quality of life for consumers and their families, the board stated.
As a member of the administrative team, MacDonald has been integral to the daily operations of both the SB40 and TCM programs while strengthening her expertise in fiscal management.
MacDonald has over eight years of extensive experience adjudicating adult and childhood claims under the Social Security Administration’s Title II and Title XVI Disability Programs.
As a disability consultant, she researched medical, vocational and Social Security technical issues. This role also required the preparation of procedural briefs and testimony summarizations for administrative law judges, appeals council and federal court.
MacDonald holds a Master of Science degree in community counseling from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Ark (1996) and a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology from Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Ark. (1993).
MacDonald is married with one son. Her family has resided in Franklin County for over seven years.
Officials say MacDonald is well-positioned to lead the Disability Resource Connection-Franklin County SB40 Resource Board.
SB40 Board Meeting
Disability Resource Connection-Franklin County SB40 Resource Board held its public board meeting Monday, June 10. MacDonald presented two draft budgets for the 2020 fiscal year.
Draft budget A proposed covering 93 percent of agencies funding requests, which would balance the budget.
Draft budget B proposed covering 100 percent of agencies funding requests, which would create a shortage of $108,705.00.
However, MacDonald did explain that there is a surplus from the current fiscal year that would absorb the deficit mentioned above.
SB40 board of directors approved for all funded agencies to receive 100 percent of financial support for the 2020 fiscal year.
The summarized FY20 allocation amounts from generated tax revenues:
ABiLITY, DSFC Inc. ($855,416);
Empac Group Inc. ($476, 890);
Oats Mid-East ($114,000);
Oats Mid-Missouri ($13,000);
Exceptional Equestrians ($75,334);
Rainbow Abilities Center ($50,000);
Temco Sheltered Workshop ($22,568);
YMCA ($30,600); and
River Bluff Sheltered Workshop ($3,900).
“The end goal is for Disability Resource Connection-Franklin County SB40 Resource Board to enrich the lives of the individuals with developmental disabilities in our county by connecting them to essential resources so they can achieve their own unique goals,” MacDonald said.