The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, located at 480 Joseph Road in Union, will host its “Wagon Days” events Saturdays, Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..
Animal lovers looking for an afternoon of farm animal fun, or interested adopters who want to take the next step in welcoming a horse or farm animal into their family, are invited to explore the ranch.
There will be free, fun outdoor activities for all ages and information sessions about adopting and caring for farm animals. Activities include watching painting horse Twister demonstrate his artistic abilities (only on Oct. 12); taking part in supervised horseback rides; connecting with Barn Buddy animal ambassadors; packing a picnic lunch or grabbing something to eat from a food truck; checking out Twister’s art gallery; and supporting Longmeadow through their Barn Buddy sponsorship.
Even if adopting is not possible, each Barn Buddy sponsorship goes toward the feeding, housing and medical care for the animal of the sponsor’s choice. Sponsors also receive a plush Barn Buddy replica making the donation a unique gift for special occasions.
Throughout the month of September, all adoptable birds at Longmeadow are available for only $5. Additional information and an up-to-date list of all farm animals available for adoption can be found at longmeadowrescueranch.org.