The Bank Haus, a rental destination in Marthasville, got a national shout-out among some of the nation’s most interesting vacation homes.
USA Today on June 25 included the Bank Haus on its list of “America’s coolest Airbnbs,” referencing the booking website that connects vacationers with rental properties. The short-term rental in Marthasville is set in the renovated interior of the former Marthasville Bank building, including rooms that used to be bank vaults.
Owner Tyann Marcink said the Bank Haus has been getting positive attention since it opened to guests a year ago.
“I absolutely love the fact that it’s bringing a spotlight to Marthasville and the local businesses,” she said, commenting that guests often visit the locally owned restaurants nearby.
Just a couple of days after the article was published in USA Today, Marcink said she was contacted by a group from Kansas City wanting to stay there this summer. Other guests have come from many places in the U.S., she added.
More information about the Bank Haus and other properties renovated by Marcink can be found online at missourihaus.com.