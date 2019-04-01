Victorian Place of Washington Campus, assisted living by Americare, was elevated to the Silver Level of the company’s Honor Club for 2019.
The honor was announced at Americare’s recent annual meeting, held in Louisville, KY.
Communities with Honor Club distinction meet very narrow award criteria in each of the four philosophy areas: resident service, employee service, community service and fiscal responsibility.
These communities are seen as the company’s “best of the best.”
The administrator and directors of nursing from Honor Club communities participate on a corporate advisory committee that researches new technologies and quality improvement initiatives.
Honor Club membership runs March to March each year. Only 15 percent of Americare’s communities are Honor Club members.
“Our Honor Club achievement is the result of a team effort,” said Caroline Cattinari. “It belongs to the entire staff. Each day we work hard to deliver person-centered care and to operate in a way that is true to Americare’s philosophy. We’re very proud to have been recognized for our efforts.”
Victorian Place of Washington Campus is located at 2800 Rabbit Trail, Washington. It is licensed by the state of Missouri.