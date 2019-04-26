A Washington area man is warning others about an attempt by scammers to bilk him out of more than $400.
Bill Whitney contacted The Missourian after he was called by someone claiming they were with the Publishers Clearing House.
He said the caller told him he had won millions of dollars and a 2019 Lincoln Navigator. Whitney was told he needed to meet the man and pay the $419 “tax deposit” on the vehicle.
Whitney said he knew immediately that the call was not legitimate.
He noted that the caller said his name was David Johnson, and he had a foreign accent.
Whitney also told The Missourian that he would contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department to report the suspected scam.
He added that he did not want others to fall victim to a similar scam.
The scam is just one of many ruses that have been reported in the area. A resource for more information about scams and identity theft is www.IC3.gov.
Listed below are some of the common email or telephone scams:
Lotteries — Victims are randomly contacted by email and advised that they were selected as the winner of an international lottery. To claim winnings an initial fee, ranging from $100 to $5,000, is requested to initiate the process. The requested fee is usually sent via MoneyGram or Western Union.
Nigerian Letter — This scam combines the threat of impersonation fraud with a variation of an advance fee scheme in which a letter, e-mail, or fax is received by the potential victim. The communication from individuals representing themselves as Nigerian or foreign government officials offers the recipient the “opportunity” to share in a percentage of millions of dollars, soliciting for help in placing large sums of money in overseas bank accounts.
Payment of taxes, bribes to government officials, and legal fees are often described in great detail with the promise that all expenses will be reimbursed as soon as the funds are out of the country.
Phishing/Spoofing — Phishing and spoofing are somewhat synonymous in that they refer to forged or faked electronic documents. Spoofing generally refers to the dissemination of an email which is forged to appear as though it was sent by someone other than the actual source.
The source will send an email falsely claiming to be a legitimate business requesting credit card numbers, and bank account information after directing the user to visit a specified website. The website may appear to be very real but is only a gateway to funnel information to a third party.
Employment/Business Opportunity — Victims are contacted by bogus foreign-based companies that are recruiting citizens in the United States on several employment-search websites for work-at-home employment opportunities. These positions often involve reselling or reshipping merchandise to destinations outside the United States.
Almost always the merchandise is purchased with stolen credit cards and, if the victim who is doing the shipping, has to pay the bill.
Identity Theft — Identity theft occurs when someone appropriates the victim’s personal information without their knowledge to commit theft or fraud. Identity theft is a vehicle for perpetrating other types of fraud schemes.
Typically, victims are led to believe they are divulging sensitive personal information to a legitimate business, sometimes as a response to an email solicitation to update billing or membership information, or as an application to a fraudulent internet job posting.