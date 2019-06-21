First State Community Bank (FSCB) recently announced the promotion of Cheryl Byers and DeAnna Lashley, and the new hire, Mary Kern.
Cheryl Byers, former market services officer and Horizon travel director, was promoted to assistant market operations manager in Washington.
She began her banking career with FSCB in December 2000 and has advanced through many positions during her 19-year career with the organization.
Thus, Byers adds a wealth of experience to her new role with the organization.
DeAnna Lashley, former assistant vice president branch manager, was promoted to regional retail manager of FSCB’s Washington and Pacific branches.
A banker with 26 years’ experience in the industry, Lashley joined FSCB in January 2016.
During her time with FSCB, she has shown initiative in the performance of her duties, proving herself to be a committed company and community advocate.
“Cheryl and DeAnna have been vital to the growth of FSCB, and we are proud to recognize their contributions to our team’s success with these promotions,” said Scott Breckenkamp, president of FSCB in Washington. “We are confident they will be even more effective in their new roles.”
FSCB also welcomed Mary Kern to its team as assistant market operations manager in Pacific.
Kern has more than 35 years of banking experience, having held various positions in the industry.
She recently moved back into the area from St. James and is excited to be a part of FSCB with her new role.
“We’re thrilled about the new addition to our team,” said Breckenkamp. “Mary’s years of banking experience will certainly be an asset to First State Community Bank.”