Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.