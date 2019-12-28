Dr. James G. Mace, a general dentist practicing in Washington, recently co-authored an article for the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA).
The article, entitled “Shedding a Light on a Potential Hazard,” was written on high-output dental curing lights and the risks they carry for curing light users and those in the room when they are used.
Dental curing lights are used extensively in dentistry to harden dental materials, and recently the intensity of blue light emitted from the lights has increased dramatically in an effort to expedite dental procedures.
Unfortunately, safety regulations and workplace protocols have not kept pace with curing light development. This article was written to bring this issue to the forefront of discussions by OSHA personnel, practicing dentists, and other regulatory bodies in dentistry.
Intense blue light has been shown to prematurely age the retina, and is a contributing factor in the development of age-related macular degeneration.
The article appeared in the December 2019 edition of JADA.