Becoming a licensed professional counselor isn’t something Laurie Bryson, of Labadie, always saw herself doing.
Originally from rural Texas, Bryson attended Oklahoma State University and left with an economics degree. She found herself in a corporate setting as a grain trader and moved to St. Louis to manage large freight in the river system.
“Like with a lot of people, I think life dictates a different path,” she said. “My parents had gone through a divorce and with my own personal struggles, I was an inpatient with an eating disorder of my own and through that, I got exposed to the world of therapy and counseling and just help. I kind of fell in love with it. While I was still in my full-time job, I would go back to the school in the evenings to get my master’s.”
Bryson earned her master’s degree in counseling from Covenant Theological Seminary in 2004. She instantly started her own practice, Bryson Counseling, and decided to leave the corporate world.
“I didn’t know where it would go,” she said. “I guess in essence, I started my practice after I graduated and now it’s pretty much full time.”
Bryson has been working out of the St. Louis area, but decided to bring her practice to Washington. Bryson and her husband, Caleb, live in Labadie and have two daughters attending schools in the Washington School District.
Her office is located at102 Elm St. Suite 204. It will officially open Wednesday, June 26.
“Our family is here,” she said. “We live here. Our girls go to school here. This is our community. So, for 16 years I’ve been driving to St. Louis. About a year ago, I felt a tug and a call of ‘Why am I not working with my community? Why am I not serving my community?’ It’s a risk, a big-unknown. But, I’ve decided to go for it.”
Bryson said she can offer counseling for a variety of issues.
“Counseling is a mixed bag,” she said. “For a lot of people it’s kind of hard to dictate what you specialize in. The areas that I have the most experiences in are definitely addictions, eating disorders, disordered eating, binge eating.”
She’s also worked in grief counseling and marriage counseling.
Bryson has a religious background due to attending Covenant Theological Seminary.
“I don’t always see people of faith, but for people where its important that there is a faith element or approach, I can definitely do that because that is my background,” she said.
Regardless of why someone chooses to go to counseling, Bryson just wants the stigma around seeking therapy to evaporate.
“One of the things I think is important for people to know, and I’m passionate about, everyone can benefit from counseling,” she said. “It’s not only when you have a crisis, a lot of personal growth can come from choosing that endeavor.”
Bryson said most major insurance plans will cover behavioral health. She said it’s not as expensive as it was in the past, and the culture around mental health is changing.
“I could show research after research of the positive benefits of (therapy),” she said. “It really helps with life issues. We live in a culture where we tend to think medicine is always the answer. It can be effective. However, in trials of depression and anxiety the most effective treatment are therapy and medication.”
For more information, visit brysoncounseling.com.