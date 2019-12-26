The Bank of Franklin County is using innovative methods to compete with “big banks” and keep deposit money in the community.
This month, Bank of Franklin County, Washington, was featured in the national financial tech, or “fintech,” magazine, Bank Innovation, for using “cash sweep” technology to secure a public fund account.
President and CEO, Robert D. Dobsch, commended the forward-thinking efforts of Becky Buhr, vice president of finance and retail manager, for initiating a partnership with tech company Reich & Tang to secure a contract on public funds and keep the deposit money in the community.
“The cash sweep technology used to secure this opportunity for the bank is part of a bigger effort to digitize operations,” Buhr explained.
“Over the last five years, we’ve focused on where we can incorporate technologies to improve efficiencies and access to better banking. We have very robust online and mobile banking platforms,” she added. “We offer remote deposit capture so our business customers can scan in its checks right on site. We really can compete with the big banks, but what limits us is the size of those relationships. We’re trying to bridge that gap with technology.”
Bank of Franklin County also has recently started renovations in their New Haven branch, changing the lobby layout to a more customer-centric environment. The four-year plan to renovate all five branches will create a consistent customer experience across the entire branch network.
In addition, it has invested in ITM (Interactive Teller Machine) technology, which will allow expansion into other markets before actually having a physical branch in place.
“While technology is helping us expand our footprint, it certainly isn’t taking away the overall customer service experience,” Buhr added. “Every single change we are making is an enhancement to what we are currently doing. These transformations are our investment in customer-centric innovation.”
Bank of Franklin County is an independent and locally owned community bank with $273 million in assets. There are five locations in the St. Louis area serving Franklin, St. Charles, St. Louis and Warren counties. In addition to its full service banking locations, Bank of Franklin County also owns and operates Missouri Valley Wealth Management, LLC along with Franklin Mortgage Company, LLC as wholly owned subsidiaries of the bank. For more information about Bank of Franklin County, visit www.bankfc.com.
Bank Innovation, launched in 2009, is produced by Royal Media, a company that has served the financial services industry since 1995.