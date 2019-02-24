A merger of three independent accounting firms has blended old school number crunching with new school technology to better serve clients all over Franklin County.
Longtime Washington Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Don Biermann has merged his firm with those of Douglas Straatmann and Thomas Metcalf to expand client services.
The three veterans also have hired Washington native Jordan Faerber to give the new Biermann Straatmann P.C. in Washington and Paific an upper hand on emerging trends and connecting with younger clients and small business owners.
“My practice and Doug’s practice are both growing,” Biermann explained. “This merger will allow us to provide more services to our clients. We want to bring in new clients and exceed their expectations.”
Biermann said his practice has been in Washington for 30 years, while Straatmann’s clients are centered in the Pacific area and Metcalf has provided financial services to clients in the Union area for many years.
“Tom is looking to slow down a bit and that is where Jordan will be a benefit,” Biermann said. “He comes to us from a large firm and brings a great skillset.”
Faerber, a 2005 St. Francis Borgia Regional High School graduate, will work out of both the Washington and Pacific offices. He received his bachelors degree in finance and a master’s of accountancy from the University of Missouri.
Clients
Since the merger Jan. 1, the firm’s client list now numbers in the thousands and the four accountants can provide them with more than 100 years of combined expertise.
“We have a servants attitude toward our clients,” Biermann said. “We want to help them plan ahead for things instead of just letting things happen.”
Although the majority of the firm’s clients is from small businesses, Biermann said they do handle tax services for individuals, including estates, trusts, and a wide range of businesses including LLCs, S-corporations, C-corporations, and partnerships.
Current small business clients range from those with revenues as low as $100,000 per year up to $20 million.
For those clients, the firms offers payroll services, accounting, bookkeeping, financial statements and offers assistance with new business startups.
Future
Math is commonly referred to as a universal language. Numbers are the same all over the world and the way they are put together and taken apart has not and will not ever change.
What has changed are the tools used to make those calculations and that shift in technology, according to Biermann, which was a major factor in the merger.
Gone are the days of pencils, ledger books and manual adding machines, he said.
“Technology is always changing and we need to be adaptable to meet the needs of our clients,” said Biermann, who explained that emerging technology allows the accountants to access their clients books remotely without ever having to leave their office and reports can be transmitted electronically eliminating the unnecessary paperwork.
“We plan on being around a long time,” Biermann said. “We want to appeal to a younger client base.”
For more information on the full complement of services provided by Biermann Straatmann P.C. visit www.bscpas.net or call the Washington office at 636-239-8993. The Pacific office can be reached at 636-257-2812.