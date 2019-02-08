The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), along with the Governor’s Organ Donation Advisory Committee and their partners, have recognized the Top 12 performing local license offices for their efforts to register individuals and collect contributions to support the Donor Registry System and education efforts.
The Pacific license office was recognized in several categories.
“Every day the license office clerks show their commitment to saving and enhancing lives by asking every patron if they want to be an organ, eye and tissue donor,” said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS director. “We encourage everyone to be an organ donor and let your family know of your decision to give the gift of life.”
Local license offices are responsible for over 97 percent of the 3.8 million registered Missouri organ donors.
The offices with the highest percent of registrations and contribution collections per transaction receive recognition in the form of a certificate and mention in the program’s annual report. Awards are calculated on a quarterly basis throughout the state fiscal year.
The fiscal year 2019 first quarter awardees for registrations/all offices are as follows:
1. Liberty, 65.1 percent.
2. Columbia South, 65.0 percent.
3. Parkville, 64.6 percent.
4. Des Peres, 64.0 percent.
5. Belton, 63.5 percent.
Honorees for registrations/transaction based for fiscal year 2018 are as follows:
1. Offices with 3,000 or fewer transactions, Monticello, 59.1 percent.
2. Offices with 3,001-9,100 transactions, Pacific, 62.8 percent.
3. Offices 9,101 or more transactions, Liberty, 65.1 percent.
Honorees for contributions/all offices are as follows:
1. Pacific, 29.8 percent.
2. Montgomery City, 29.1 percent.
3. Hartville, 26.5 percent.
4. Lamar, 26.2 percent.
5. Imperial, 25.8 percent.
Honorees for contributions/transaction based for fiscal year 2018 are as follows:
1. Offices with 3,000 or fewer transactions, Montgomery City, 29.1 percent.
2. Offices with 3,001-9,100 transactions, Pacific, 29.8 percent.
3. Offices 9,101 or more transactions, Imperial, 25.8 percent.
To learn more about organ, eye and tissue donation or to register your decision to become a donor visit www.health.mo.gov/living/organdonor.