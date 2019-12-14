Safeco Insurance has selected Erika Kribben, personal lines manager of NEC Insurance Inc. in Pacific, for an Award of Distinction.
Only 150 insurance agents across the country who sell Safeco Insurance personal lines policies receive this honor.
“Erika provides our clients with the insurance protection they need at the right price,” said Joe Bosse, principal of NEC Insurance. “Safeco shares that same value, and we are thrilled that Erika has been recognized with one of the company’s top honors.”
To receive a Safeco Award of Distinction, an insurance agent must have a strong relationship with Safeco and superior sales numbers.
“Strong partnerships benefit NEC Insurance’s customers,” said Kribben. “Because Safeco Insurance supports independent insurance agents as trusted advisers, I am honored to have been selected for the Award of Distinction.”
Kribben is a graduate of Washington High School. She lives in Marthasville with her husband and three children.
NEC Insurance was established in 1977 in Franklin County. Today, it is one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the area.
In business since 1923, Safeco Insurance sells personal automobile, homeowners and specialty products through a network of more than 10,000 independent insurance agencies throughout the United States.