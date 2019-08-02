Cassidy Keeven, New Haven, has been selected to receive a $2,000 academic scholarship from the National Propane Gas Foundation (NPGF) for the 2019-20 academic year.
She is one of 95 recipients from over 530 applicants.
Keeven is the daughter of Lawrence and Sarah Keeven.
She will be a freshman at State Technical College of Missouri majoring in business administration/HVAC.
Keeven’s career goal is to obtain her degree and then go into her family’s HVAC business.
Her father co-owns Keeven Heating and Cooling/Geothermal Experts in New Haven.
While in high school, Keeven was active in the National Honor Society and FFA.
“The NPGF scholarship will change my college experience. Now I can focus on my education and not worry about money,” said Keeven.
The scholarship was established in 1993 by a committed group of volunteers.
Its purpose is to foster educational opportunities for the children of current employees of National Propane Gas Association member companies or state propane gas associations by offering $1,000 and $2,000 undergraduate scholarships to colleges or vocational/technical/trade schools.