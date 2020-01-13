Gregg Jones of Union is the new director of communications and marketing at East Central College.
The ECC Board of Trustees approved the hiring November 2019 and he started at the college Jan. 2.
“East Central College wrapped up a 50-year anniversary celebration last year and now we are looking forward to the next 50 years,” Jones said. “ECC has many great programs, workforce training and other opportunities for the entire community. I look forward to sharing the success stories about our students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters and how the college impacts the community every day.”
Jones, 42, worked at The Missourian from 2004 until 2019. He started as the St. Clair editor, then served as Union editor and most recently the assistant managing editor based at the Washington office.
He earned a degree in journalism from Missouri State University.
He lives in Union with his wife, Jami, and son, Brayden, 5.
In 2016, Jones was the recipient of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Young Person award. He was named to the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s fifth class of Outstanding Young Professionals in 2017.
Jones was on the founding board of the Franklin County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). He is a past president of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce board.
Originally from Milford, Mich., Jones has lived in Missouri for more than 25 years.
To contact Jones, call 636-584-6507 or email gregg.jones@eastcentral.edu.