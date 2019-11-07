The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Washington are teaming up to host a job fair Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the city auditorium.
The job fair is geared for part-time service industry openings.
The event is free and open to the public.
Jennifer Giesike, Chamber president, said the goal of the job fair is to showcase businesses that are looking for workers.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director for the city, said there is a major demand right now for part-time workers.
“A lot of people don’t realize how flexible some of these opportunities can be,” he said.
Businesses that would like to have a booth should contact Brittany at the Chamber office, 636-239-2715, ext.100, or email breed@washmo.org. There is no charge to businesses to participate.
“We’re excited to partner with the city on this event that will benefit the community as a whole, on both a business and a personal level,” said Amanda Griesheimer, Chamber marketing director.