Preliminary numbers show the 2019 assessed valuation of Franklin County school districts has increased by more than $92.3 million over last year.
The new assessed value of $1,879,215,090 will be reflected in the valuations of the 14 school districts with students who live within the county lines.
Commercial and industrial property is assessed at 32 percent; residential at 19 percent; and agricultural at 12 percent.
The higher valuations all around will allow the school districts to set their tax levies and in turn bring in more money than last year based on higher real estate and personal property values.
Here is a list of tentative 2019
assessed valuations for school districts serving Franklin County families:
• ranklin County R-II — $37,107,580; increased 11 percent, or $3,684,154.
• eramec Valley R-III — $324,006,415; increased 5.7 percent, or $17,641,567.
• nion R-XI — $346,112,364; increased 6.7 percent, or $21,791,617.
• t. Clair R-XIII — $153,403,339; increased 4.5 percent, or $6,608,953.
• onedell R-XIV — $41,123,502; increased 5.9 percent, or $2,316,878.
• pring Bluff R-XV — $29,150,240; increased 7.5 percent, or $2,044,911.
• train-Japan R-XVI — $11,588,831; increased 6.1 percent, or $666,441.
• ew Haven — $40,250,352; increased 10.6 percent, or $3,879,628.
• ashington — $695,981,292; increased 3.3 percent, or $22,370,616
• Gasconade County R-I — $8,318,512; increased 8.4 percent, or $646,381.
• asconade County R-II — $50,587,846; increased 5.7 percent, or $2,772,584.
• rawford County R-I — $63,956; increased 33.5 percent, or $16,055.
• ashington County R-VII — $1,422,980; increased 4.7 percent, or $64,886.
• Sullivan — $140,097,881; increased 5.9 percent, or $7,859,571.
Colleges
In addition to elementary and high school districts, Franklin County residents also pay taxes to East Central College and St. Louis Community College.
Like the other school districts, these higher learning institutions saw increases in their assessed valuations.
• For 2019, East Central College District was assessed at $1,615,284,184, which was a 5.4 percent increase of $84,029,539 over the 2018 assessment of $1,531,254,645.
• The St. Louis Community College District encompasses a smaller portion of Franklin County. Its 2019 assessed valuation is $356,332,550, a 6.4 percent increase of $21,605,142 over the $334,727,408 assessment for 2018.