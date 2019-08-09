The HVAC project at East Central College is expected to finish up before the fall semester begins.
“People will see no change in the atmosphere in which they work and study,” said Jon Bauer, president.
The project was approved by the board of trustees in January after HVAC systems in three buildings on campus were listed in critical condition.
A Johnson Controls Inc., St. Louis, representative who visited the college in January said some of the equipment had a life of maybe 15 years, but had been operating for 43 years.
The buildings of concern were Hansen Hall, Shook Student Center and the Training Center.
“I’m confident when we start classes all spaces will be ready for academic use,” said Bauer, who expects the areas that aren’t being serviced with air conditioning now will be by the end of this week.
The college has entered the latter stages of the project.
“Overall, it’s remained on schedule,” Bauer said.
Earlier in the summer, weather pushed back the time line on certain aspects of the projects, but during that time workers focused on other areas keeping the project in check.
The main goal was to minimize the disruption of students, faculty and staff as much as possible, and Bauer, said crews accomplished that.
“We went ahead and moved classes in advance if we were concerned about not having air conditioning in those areas,” he said.
However, one of the critical units primarily served the gym in the student center. So some early volleyball practices had to be held in area high school gyms due to concern of intermittent services.
But from now on, Bauer said they’re back in their own gym.
Since the school had planned early on, a lot of disruptions of events and classes were avoided.
The project is Phase 2 of the college’s 10-year master plan. The plan originally was approved by the trustees in December 2015.
A total of 16 rooftop units and two boilers had to be replaced.
The project is expected to cost $1,864,228 with an operational guaranteed savings of $30,227. Those savings were predicted by Johnson Controls, but if not met the company is responsible for the difference.
The project is being financed through United Bank of Union which is providing a 3.62 percent interest rate over 15 years.