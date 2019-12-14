Dane Huxel, a Washington native and 2002 graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, has been named as the winner of the 2019 Distinguished Young Alumni Service Award by Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau.
The award recognizes a recent graduate who has given significant support to the university within a few years of degree completion. Huxel graduated from Southeast in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in manufacturing engineering technology.
Huxel now lives in St. Charles and opened a State Farm Agency in January 2013 in south St. Louis County. He is a natural entrepreneur — he ran his own lawn care business throughout high school and college.
At Southeast Huxel served as student government president, which offered him the opportunity to serve as a member of the retirement ceremony of the university’s former mascot, the Indians. He was also active in helping choose a name and design for the university’s new mascot, Rowdy the Redhawk.
Huxel is the son of Terry and Lisa Huxel. Huxel is married to his college sweetheart, Sarah Martin Huxel, and together they have four children: Eli, Olivia, Clay and Felix.