PetSmart in Washington will host a pet adoption event this Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PetSmart hopes to help find homes for Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) shelter dogs and cats.
“We heard that FCHS was at capacity for dogs and decided to host an adoption event to help find forever homes for as many pets as we can,” said Niki Gray, store leader for the Washington location.
FCHS is offering reduced adoption fees during “Petober” of $50 for dogs older than 6 months and $40 for cats.
The shelter has found homes for 45 percent more dogs this year than compared to the same time last year.
“We have worked hard this year to meet the needs of the increase in area homeless pets and are grateful when a business like PetSmart helps us find new forever homes for them,” said Allison Mitchell, shelter manager.
FCHS has seen an increase of 20 percent in cat and kittens adopted into homes so far this year.
All adoption fees for FCHS pets include vaccinations, health tests, spay or neuter services, microchip identification to prevent lost pets and a free follow-up veterinary exam at Pet Station.
FCHS transports adoptable pets to PetSmart in Washington on a monthly basis to help introduce them to potential adoptive families.
“The Clear the Shelter event at PetSmart allows us to feature a larger number of pets where they can meet even more people,” said Mitchell.
FCHS transports pets every weekend to stores, festivals and events, in an effort to connect pets with forever homes.
“With the increase in adoptable pets we need a new van to ensure we can transport them quickly and safely,” said Mary Lovern, FCHS board member and mobile adoption coordinator. “Our van is old and has many miles and recently broke down while we had several dogs on board.”
Donations are always welcome, she said.
For more information, contact Laura Amlong, director of development, at laura@fchsmo.org.
FCHS and state law require all animals to be spayed or neutered prior to being released to their adoptive families.
Information about adoptions can be found at fchsmo.org or on Facebook at Franklin County Humane Society – MO, or by calling 636-583-4300.