The Franklin County Humane Society is currently providing temporary care for 208 homeless pets, more than double the daily average of 90 animals.
“We are filled to capacity, especially with 173 cats and kittens, and we are eager to find forever homes for all the pets in our care,” said Shelter Manager Leighann Hoekel.
The “Game of Homes” campaign offers all cats, kittens, dogs and select puppies for adoption at a flat rate fee of $25.
“We hope the reduced fee will inspire people who have been thinking about adopting to come to the shelter and find their new best friend,” said Hoekel.
Standard adoption fees range from $80 for cats to $180 for puppies. The “Game of Homes” adoption fee of $25 offers the community a savings of up to 80 percent on adoption fees.
Hoekel added that in just the past week, the shelter welcomed 49 new pets into our care, including an “unbelievable” 29 pets in one day.
Information about adoptions or donations can be found at fchsmo.org or on Facebook at Franklin County Humane Society-MO, or by contacting Laura Amlong at laura@fchsmo.org.
FCHS has developed a foster program to care for pets when the shelter facilities are full.
FCHS is looking for individuals, families and organizations that would be willing to provide temporary housing and care for a homeless pet Interested individuals can contact Allison Mitchell, assistant shelter manager, at allison@fchsmo.org to learn more about fostering or call the shelter at 636-583-4300.
The shelter also works to adopt animals at area locations during mobile adoptions.
Volunteers are needed to help travel with and show animals at mobile adoption locations, such as PetSmart.
Additionally, FCHS has reunited over 100 lost dogs and cats with their owners since Jan. 1. Pet owners can ensure their animal can be easily identified, if it is ever separated from their family, by having their pet microchipped.
The shelter offers discounted microchipping of dogs and cats for $28. Vouchers for discounted spay/neuter services, available with area veterinary partners, are also available at FCHS.
FCHS is an independent animal shelter that was established in 1994.
“FCHS is not associated with Humane Society of Missouri or supported by county government,” Laura Amlong, director of development, said. “We are supported by donations, fundraisers, adoption fees and grants.”
FCHS serves the homeless pets of Washington, Union, St. Clair, St Albans, Sullivan, Owensville and more.
People can learn more about the services and volunteer opportunities by attending a volunteer orientation the first Sunday of every month at 2 p.m. at 1222 W. Main St, Union. The next session will be June 2.