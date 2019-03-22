Hope Ranch of Missouri will kick off its “Restored With Hope” building campaign with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Saturday, March 23, on its future building site in Stanton.
The public is invited to attend and view the future site of Hope Ranch, which will offer family-style housing, education and counseling for at-risk youth.
The 2 p.m. ceremony will include special recognition of the group’s very first and largest donor to date.
Hope Ranch is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian organization seeking to “break the cycle” for children who are falling through the cracks, according to Jennifer Hope, EdD, board president and founder.
Hope, a former school administrator for both the Union and Washington public schools districts and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), said she was compelled to “do something” after witnessing the reality of child abuse and neglect in Franklin County.
Hope Ranch will offer safe, family-style homes with effective alternative schooling, comprehensive counseling services, enrichment programming, weekly service learnings and spiritual growth for children and older youth in both the foster care system and others who are simply not succeeding at home or in school, she said.
For four long years, Hope said she and her supporters have been quietly working in the background to lay the groundwork to build a firm foundation for Hope Ranch.
This work has included researching evidence-based programs to address childhood trauma and developing effective behavioral management programs.
Total construction costs, including equipment, vehicles and furnishings, for Phase 1 is estimated at $3.1 million.
To get to the property, take Interstate 44 to Stanton, exit 230. Travel north on Highway JJ for 1 to 1 1/4 miles. Entrance driveway is on the right. People should watch for signs.
To learn more about the ranch or to make a contribution, call 636-649-9901 or email to info@hoperanchmo.org.