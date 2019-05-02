The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation presented its 39th annual awards Tuesday in Jefferson City.
Among the award winners was Twelker Farm/Steeple View Manor, LLC, New Haven, which was recognized under the category of Preserve Missouri Awards.
Awards were given to 14 recipients representing individual historic building projects, people and/or projects that have created or inspired synergy in historic preservation, public works promoting Missouri’s architectural history, and lifetime achievements in the field of historic preservation.
The New Haven project was the only winner in Franklin County.
The awards ceremony took place in the Capitol Rotunda, followed by a luncheon at an event center.